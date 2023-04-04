Breaking News
Rajasthan: Pvt doctors' strike may be called off as govt agrees to their demand

Updated on: 04 April,2023 02:13 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

A delegation of doctors, including those from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association and the United Private Clinics and Hospitals Association (UPCHAR), held talks with the government and signed a memorandum on eight points

Representational Pic. iStock


A consensus was arrived at during talks on Tuesday between the Rajasthan government and private doctors agitating over the Right to Health (RTH) Bill as the former reportedly agreed to keep the private hospitals that have not taken land or other benefits at subsidised rates from it outside the ambit of the proposed legislation.


A delegation of doctors, including those from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association and the United Private Clinics and Hospitals Association (UPCHAR), held talks with the government and signed a memorandum on eight points.



The doctors said their major demand that private hospitals that have not taken any benefit from the government in the form of land or buildings at subsidised rates should be kept outside the ambit of the RTH Bill has been accepted.

