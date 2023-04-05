Rajasthan: Sub-divisional engineer held at BSNL office while accepting bribe

The accused, Manish Chandna, had demanded Rs 1.27 lakh bribe in lieu of paying the outstanding bills for the works done by his firm, the ACB spokesperson said

An Anti-Corruption Bureau team arrested a sub-divisional engineer at the BSNL office in Rajasthan on Wednesday for he was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh, officials said.

The accused, Manish Chandna, had demanded Rs 1.27 lakh bribe in lieu of paying the outstanding bills for the works done by his firm, the ACB spokesperson said.

He said after verification of the complaint, the team arrested Chandna while taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

He said the matter is being investigated by registering a case against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Meanwhile, in an another case, a Rajasthan government official was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 95,000 in Ajmer on Wednesday, police said.

The complainant, a government official facing departmental action, alleged that Assistant Administrative Officer-cum-Reader in the Divisional Commissioner's Office Yakub Baksh demanded the money in lieu of getting a decision in his favour, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

Baksh had already taken Rs 5,000 from the complainant, ACB's Additional Director General Hemant Priyadarshi said in a statement.

After verification of the complaint, an ACB team arrested Baksh red-handed while accepting the bribe, he said.

The accused was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

