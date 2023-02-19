Rajasthan: Three arrested for assault on man after hanging him from tree in Udaipur

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Jhadol police station Shravan Joshi said the incident took place on Tuesday, but came to light after a video was circulated on social media platforms on Saturday

Three men have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault on a man after hanging him upside down from a tree in Rajasthan's Udaipur, police said on Sunday.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Jhadol police station Shravan Joshi said the incident took place on Tuesday, but came to light after a video was circulated on social media platforms on Saturday.

On the complaint of victim Durgesh Lal (25), accused Prabhulal (26), Raju (21) and Bherulal (27) were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and arrested.

The SHO said Prabhulal had assaulted the victim as he was suspicious that the latter had abducted his sister. The victim has said in his complaint that he had no illicit relationship with Prabhulal's sister nor had he eloped with her.

The three accused were produced in a court on Saturday after two days of police remand. The court has now sent them to judicial custody. The SHO said on the basis of a complaint from Prabhulal's sister, a case of rape under section 376 of the IPC was registered against the victim, Durgesh Lal, on Sunday and investigation is being carried out.

