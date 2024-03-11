Breaking News
Rajasthan's Churu MP Rahul Kaswan resigns from BJP, joins Congress in Delhi

Updated on: 11 March,2024 02:36 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Churu MP Rahul Kaswan on Monday resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress in Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024

Rahul Kaswan was welcomed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Pic/X

Churu MP Rahul Kaswan on Monday resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress.


He also resigned as a member of the Lok Sabha.


Announcing his decision, Kaswan, who was denied ticket by the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leaders for giving him the opportunity to represent Churu as the MP twice.


"Due to political reasons, at this very moment today, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party and from the post of Member of Parliament," Kaswan posted on X.

"I express my gratitude to BJP national president J P Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, who gave me the opportunity to serve the Churu Lok Sabha family for 10 years, " he said.

The BJP had given ticket to paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia from the Churu Lok Sabha seat in place of two-time MP Kaswan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

