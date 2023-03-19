Rajnath Singh slams ‘people’ trying to hurt India’s reputation

Singh’s remarks came at a Holi Milan event organised by Lucknow Udyog Vyapar Mandal in his Lok Sabha constituency, Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak during the Holi Milan ceremony in Lucknow. Pic/ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hit out at Rahul Gandhi, stating that contrary to allegations, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) had not curtailed anybody's voice in the country, as was the case during the 1975 Emergency. Singh’s remarks came at a Holi Milan event organised by Lucknow Udyog Vyapar Mandal in his Lok Sabha constituency, Lucknow.

The Defence Minister said, “If anyone thinks that India’s democracy is in danger, then it should be discussed with the parliamentarians of the country. There is no democracy like India anywhere in the world. BJP is not stopping anyone’s voice. The voice was stopped in 1975. The voice was stopped by imposing an Emergency.”

“Our government has not stopped anyone's voice. Some people deliberately try to defame the country on the international stage. I have discussed this here because the people of the business community should be aware. They understand the country’s economy,” he added.

Addressing business community, the Defence Minister said, “There is no need to tell what kind of crisis both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are facing. Nowadays there is talk that even in Pakistan, there are talks that they too should have a Prime Minister like Modiji.”

