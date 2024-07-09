Rajnath Singh's birthday: Interesting facts to know about the Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh has served in various capacities and pioneered several reforms. He is the former President of the Bharatiya Janata Party

Rajnath Singh's birthday will be celebrated on July 10. He, born on July 10, 1951, is a prominent Indian politician serving as the Defence Minister of India since May 2019. Singh has served as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national president twice. He also played a key role in the party's spectacular victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Rajnath Singh has served in various capacities and pioneered several reforms.

On Rajnath Singh's birthday, here are some interesting facts about India's Defence Minister:

1. Rajnath Singh was born in Bhabhaura village in the Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh. He was born into a family of farmers.

2. He holds a master's degree in physics, having completed his post-graduation from Gorakhpur University. He has also worked as a lecturer of Physics at K.B. Post-Graduate College Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh.

3. Rajnath Singh is married to Savitri Singh, and they have two sons and a daughter. His son Pankaj Singh is a politician and Member of the Legislative Assembly from Noida, Uttar Pradesh from BJP.

4. He began his political career with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has held various important positions in both the party and the government.

5. Rajnath Singh served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2000 to 2002.

6. Singh has served as the President of the BJP twice. His first term was from 2005 to 2009, and his second term was from 2013 to 2014. Under his leadership, the BJP saw significant growth and success in various elections. Before becoming the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh held several other key positions in the Indian government.

7. He was the Union Home Minister from 2014 to 2019 and served as the Union Minister of Agriculture and the Minister of Surface Transport in earlier administrations.

8. Rajnath Singh, during his term as Union Minister of Agriculture, implemented several policies aimed at improving the agricultural sector.

9. He, during his term as Home Minister, was known for his tough stance on national security.

10. Rajnath Singh has been elected to the Lok Sabha multiple times, representing different constituencies, including Lucknow and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.