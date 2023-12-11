Breaking News
Rajput leader's murder: Two of the shooters found, arrested

Updated on: 11 December,2023 07:08 AM IST  |  New Delhi/Jaipur
Agencies |

Gogamedi was gunned down in the living room of his house in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on December 5. CCTV camera footage purportedly of the assailants opening fire at Gogamedi had surfaced recently

In a joint operation with the Rajasthan Police, the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch nabbed three men, including two shooters, from Chandigarh for their alleged involvement in the killing of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, officials said on Sunday.


Gogamedi was gunned down in the living room of his house in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on December 5. CCTV camera footage purportedly of the assailants opening fire at Gogamedi had surfaced recently.


The police had identified the two alleged killers as Rohit Rathore from Jaipur and Nitin Fauji from Haryana’s Mahendragarh, and announced a cash reward of R5 lakh for information leading to their arrests.


Delhi Police sources on Sunday said a team of the Crime Branch, in a joint operation with the Rajasthan Police, nabbed the pair from Chandigarh’s Sector 22. They were accompanied by an associate, Udham Singh, who was also caught. According to a Delhi Police officer, the accused will be handed over to the Jaipur Police for further interrogation. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

