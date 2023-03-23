Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day as impasse continues over Rahul Gandhi, Adani issues

As soon as the upper House resume its proceeding at 2 pm, Deputy Chairman Harivansh called BJD member Sujeet Kumar to continue discussion on working of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship amid solganeering by ruling and opposition party members

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha. Pic/PTI

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday as the logjam between treasury and opposition benches continued over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy in danger' remark in London and a demand for a probe into allegations against the Adani Group.

As soon as the upper House resume its proceeding at 2 pm, Deputy Chairman Harivansh called BJD member Sujeet Kumar to continue discussion on working of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship amid solganeering by ruling and opposition party members.

When the members refused to relent and gave no heed to the request by the Deputy Chairman to maintain order in the House, he adjourned the House for the day.

The pre-lunch session also saw the ruling BJP and opposition parties engaging in a verbal duel.

MPs from both sides shouted slogans in support of their demands, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn the proceedings till 2 pm.

Dhankhar rejected 12 notices under Rule 267 that sought discussion on the allegations against the Adani Group by setting aside the business of the day.

While Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the nation was concerned about remarks made by Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raised the failure of the government to constitute a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe allegations against Adani.

