Rajya Sabha adjourned till Monday amid Opposition and ruling party members uproar

Rajya Sabha. File Pic

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till March 20 on Friday, minutes after the House convened as Opposition and ruling party members created an uproar.

While the Opposition has been demanding a discussion and a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue, BJP members are demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "democracy under threat" remarks made in London recently.

Soon after the listing of papers, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had received 11 adjournment notices under Rule 267 but disallowed them.

"After carefully going through the issues, the notices, I find, cannot be allowed," he said.

Thereafter, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to speak but was not allowed, causing Congress and other party members to create an uproar.

Members of the treasury benches also stood up in protest.

Taking up the point of order by Kharge, the chairman directed Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to authenticate the assertions made on March 13 and 14.

"With respect to the point of order raised by the Leader Of Opposition, I find it expedient to direct the leader of the House to authenticate the assertions made by him on March 13 and 14 on the issue during the course of the day," Dhankhar said.

Amid slogan shouting, the chairman adjourned the House till Monday.

Rajya Sabha has not transacted any business since the second part of the Budget session began on Monday due to uproarious scenes in the House.

