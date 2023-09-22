Rajya Sabha passes women’s reservation bill

The Bill garnered resounding support, it got a majority of 215 votes in favor and none opposed it

On Thursday, the Rajya Sabha successfully passed the historic bill, which mandates the allocation of one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. The members of Parliament from various political parties debated and supported the Bill. The Bill garnered resounding support, it got a majority of 215 votes in favor and none opposed it.

During the debate in the Upper House on the 128th Constitution Amendment Bill that seeks to reserve a third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women, members also highlighted the need to accelerate the process instead of waiting for a fresh census and delimitation exercise. Taking part in the discussion, Elamaram Kareem of CPI(M), said the BJP had promised to bring the women’s reservation bill in 2014 and in 2019 as well but did not take any action.

This is an election gimmick by the BJP after losing elections in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, besides facing defeat in the civic polls in Delhi polls, he said. Citing violence against women in strife-torn Manipur and allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers, Kareem alleged the government cared little for women.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP K Keshava Rao stressed the need to accelerate the process for women’s reservation and said the 2011 Census could be taken as the benchmark. He urged immediate appointment of the delimitation commission. MDMK’s Vaiko also echoed similar sentiments. Saroj Pandey of the BJP said it was unfortunate that questions have been raised on the timing and the intent of bringing the bill. As the country celebrates ‘Amrit Kaal’, this was the ideal moment for such a legislation, she said.

Asom Gana Parishad MP Birendra Prasad Baishya noted that the women’s reservation bill has come at a “proper time”. JD(S) leader H D Devegowda also supported the bill and recollected steps taken by him for women’s reservation while he was the chief minister of Karnataka and also the prime minister. Manoj Jha of the RJD said demanded that the women’s reservation bill be referred to a select committee to consider extending similar benefits to Other Backward Classes.

