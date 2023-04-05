Ram Navami communal clashes: ‘BJP trying to turn Bihar into Gujarat ahead of ’24 polls’

Bhattacharya, CPI(ML) general secretary, which supports the grand alliance government in Bihar, said the recent clashes underlined the need for Opposition unity to oust the BJP in the forthcoming general elections in 2024

Security personnel deployed in Hooghly district, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Terming the recent communal clashes that erupted in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram during Ram Navami as “direct challenge to good governance in Bihar”, CPI(ML)-L leader Dipankar Bhattacharya on Tuesday lambasted the BJP for what he said was an attempt to “turn Bihar into Gujarat”.

Talking to PTI, Bhattacharya, CPI(ML) general secretary, which supports the grand alliance government in Bihar, said the recent clashes underlined the need for Opposition unity to oust the BJP in the forthcoming general elections in 2024.

Bhattacharya said the recent communal clashes in both districts clearly “indicate that BJP is now trying to turn Bihar into Gujarat ahead of the 2024 polls. “The language used by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his speech in Nalanda on Sunday is highly deplorable. They (BJP) are trying to set the same narrative in Bihar which they did in Gujarat.”

Also Read: Amit Shah speaks to Bihar governor on communal violence in state, additional forces to be sent

Man seen with gun during Howrah clashes nabbed

The West Bengal police have arrested a man from Bihar’s Munger district for his alleged involvement in firing in Howrah during Ram Navami procession last week, a cop said. Sumit Shah, had taken shelter at his friend’s house. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would not let rioters go scot-free. “The BJP brought in hired ‘goondas’ from other states to unleash violence in Bengal. They are defaming the Hindu religion by pitting one community against another. But rioters have no religion, they are just political goons. I appeal to everyone to maintain calm.”

