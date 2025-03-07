Rana seeks stay on extradition to India

Rana, 64, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is currently lodged at a metropolitan detention centre in Los Angeles.

26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana. File pic

Tahawwur Rana, the accused in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, has moved an ‘emergency application’ with the US Supreme Court against his extradition to India, claiming that he will be tortured there. Rana, 64, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is currently lodged at a metropolitan detention centre in Los Angeles.

President Donald Trump last month announced that his administration approved the extradition of “very evil” Rana, wanted by Indian probe agencies for his role in the 26/11 attacks, “to face justice in India”. Rana is now seeking a stay of his extradition and surrender to India pending litigation (including exhaustion of all appeals) on the merits of a petition he filed on February 13.

