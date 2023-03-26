Rape sentence suspended by Delhi HC, girl lied about her age

Justice Jasmeet Singh noted that the girl was 17 years and four months old when she eloped with the man and, thereafter, they had a child who is in the care and custody of the prosecutrix

The Delhi High Court has suspended the sentence of a man, who was convicted for raping a minor, noting that the girl had voluntarily gone with him by misrepresenting herself to be a major. Justice Jasmeet Singh noted that the girl was 17 years and four months old when she eloped with the man and, thereafter, they had a child who is in the care and custody of the prosecutrix.

The high court, which was hearing an appeal filed by the man challenging his conviction and 12 years’ imprisonment, suspended the sentence on certain terms, including that the man will not interfere in the life of the girl and the minor child until and unless she so desires and permits. The girl, in her statement, recorded before a magistrate as well as in her evidence, has stated that she ran away with the man out of “her own free will” and that “she is in love with him” and prayed that he be released on bail.

