PM Narendra Modi has been serving as the Prime Minister of India since May 26, 2014

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article PM Modi Birthday: Rare photos and interesting facts about PM of India x 00:00

PM Narendra Modi has been serving as the Prime Minister of India since May 26, 2014. A prime face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Before becoming the Prime Minister of India, PM Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014.

During his tenure as CM of Gujarat, he implemented various development projects and policies to boost Gujarat's economy His administration faced criticism for its handling of the Gujarat riots in 2002, which resulted in the deaths of over a thousand people.

ADVERTISEMENT

After being a PM, a few of the most significant achievements of PM Modi's government have been the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY).

PM Modi is an influential Indian political leader. His leadership also had an impact on India's domestic and international affairs.

On his birthday, let us look at a few rare photos of PM Modi:

PM Modi interacts with MPs during a tribute ceremony for former Indian PM Morarji Desai in the central hall of Parliament in New Delhi on February 29, 2016. (File Photo/AFP)

Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (3rd from L in white suit), accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi (2nd from L) visit the Shah-e-alam Roja relief camp in Ahmedabad, 04 April 2002 (File Photo/AFP)

Indian PM Modi arrives at the Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City on June 8, 2016, to initiate his official visit (File Photo/AFP)

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi deliver joint statements in the Rose Garden of the White House on June 26, 2017, in Washington, DC (File Photo/AFP)

PM Modi delivers remarks to a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on June 22, 2023, in Washington, DC. Modi was on his first official state visit to the United States and has met with President Biden, and Congressional leaders and will visit the State Department tomorrow to discuss strengthening India - U.S. relations (File Photo/AFP)