After more than 80 years, researchers have rediscovered Channa amphibeus, one of the world's rarest snakehead fish species, in the Himalayan region of India.

After a gap of over 80 years, wildlife researcher Jayasimhan Praveenraj, along with wildlife researcher Tejas Thackeray from the Thackeray Wildlife Foundation (TWF) and other researchers, has rediscovered Channa amphibeus, one of the world's rarest and most elusive snakehead fish species, in the Himalayan region of India.

A research paper on this rediscovery was recently published in the scientific journal Zootaxa on January 31, 2025.

The researchers behind this breakthrough include lead author Jayasimhan Praveenraj, Tejas Thackeray, Nallathambi Moulitharan, Balaji Vijayakrishnan, and Gourab Kumar Nanda.

Wildlife researcher Tejas Thackeray from TWF said, “We are thrilled to announce the rediscovery of Channa amphibeus, one of the world's rarest and most elusive snakehead species! Described in 1840 from the Chel River system, the species was last recorded over 80 years ago despite repeated searches and scientific efforts in the interim, leading some to consider it extinct and cementing its mythical status in ichthyology.

Commonly known as the Chel Snakehead, this large and vibrant species is distinguished by chrome-yellow to orange stripes, a bright neon patch beneath the eye, and the highest number of lateral-line scales among all snakeheads of the Gachua group.

The resolution of this long-standing mystery in Indian ichthyology reinforces the importance of continued exploration and highlights the persistence of biodiversity, even in species once thought lost to time.”

The key highlight of this rediscovery is that the species, last sighted in the early 20th century, was previously believed to have vanished.

Notably, in 2024, researchers stumbled upon three live specimens, reviving hope for its conservation.

Known for its striking appearance, Channa amphibeus has iridescent-green scales and unique yellow bars along its body.

According to the researchers, this rediscovery is not just a win for biodiversity but also underscores the urgent need for greater conservation efforts to protect the species.