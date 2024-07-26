Breaking News
Updated on: 26 July,2024 09:18 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Rashtrapati Bhavan, the office and the residence of the president of India, is a symbol of the nation, and an invaluable heritage of the people

Rashtrapati Bhavan’s ‘Durbar Hall’ and ‘Ashok Hall’ (top) have been renamed as ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ and ‘Ashok Mandap’ respectively

Rashtrapati Bhavan halls renamed
Venues for different ceremonial functions, Rashtrapati Bhavan’s iconic ‘Durbar Hall’ and ‘Ashok Hall’ were on Thursday renamed ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ and ‘Ashok Mandap’, respectively. Rashtrapati Bhavan, the office and the residence of the president of India, is a symbol of the nation, and an invaluable heritage of the people.




“Continuous efforts are being made to make it more accessible to people. There has been a consistent endeavour to make the ambience of the Rashtrapati Bhavan reflective of the Indian cultural values and ethos,” a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat said.


Accordingly, President Droupadi Murmu is pleased to rename two of the important halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan— ‘Durbar Hall’ and ‘Ashok Hall’ —as ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ and ‘Ashok Mandap’, respectively, it said.

‘Durbar Hall’ is the venue of important ceremonies and celebrations such as the presentation of national awards.

national news new delhi

