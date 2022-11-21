Rasna founder Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta passes away at 85

Khambatta is known for creating the iconic home-grown beverage brand Rasna, which is sold at 1.8 million retail outlets in the country

Representational Pic. iStock

The Rasna Group on Monday said its founder and Chairman Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta has passed away.

Khambatta, 85, who was also the Chairman of Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust and Rasna Foundation, passed away on Saturday, a statement from the group said.

He was also the former Chairman of WAPIZ (World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis) and past President of Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat, Vice President of the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans of India.

"Khambatta has contributed immensely to Indian industry, business, and most importantly societal development through social service," the statement said.

Khambatta is known for creating the iconic home-grown beverage brand Rasna, which is sold at 1.8 million retail outlets in the country.

Also Read: Odisha: Three killed, seven injured as goods train derails; ex-gratia announced

Rasna is now the world's largest soft drink concentrate manufacturer.

Rasna is now sold across 60 countries around the world and has always been a market leader in a beverage segment dominated by multinational corporations (MNCs).

He created affordable soft drink packs of Rasna in the 1970s as an alternative to soft drink products sold at high costs.

A pack of Rasna of Rs 5 can be converted into 32 glasses of soft drinks, costing a mere 15 paise per glass.

Rasna still enjoys a high recall and the brand's "I love you Rasna" campaign is still fresh in the minds of people who grew up in the 80s and 90s.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever