×
Breaking News
Mehrauli killing: Police recover human jaw during searches, seek dentist's help
Man who sent letter about blasts during Rahul yatra in MP identified: Cops
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 29 new cases, zero death
Sanjay Raut praises Rahul Gandhi amid Savarkar row
Shivaji row: Eknath Shinde faction MLA demands Maha guv be shifted out of state
Bihar: Seven students fall unconscious after inhaling toxic gas
Home > News > India News > Article > Rasna founder Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta passes away at 85

Rasna founder Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta passes away at 85

Updated on: 21 November,2022 05:37 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Khambatta is known for creating the iconic home-grown beverage brand Rasna, which is sold at 1.8 million retail outlets in the country

Rasna founder Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta passes away at 85

Representational Pic. iStock


The Rasna Group on Monday said its founder and Chairman Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta has passed away.


Khambatta, 85, who was also the Chairman of Areez Khambatta Benevolent Trust and Rasna Foundation, passed away on Saturday, a statement from the group said.



He was also the former Chairman of WAPIZ (World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis) and past President of Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat, Vice President of the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjumans of India.


"Khambatta has contributed immensely to Indian industry, business, and most importantly societal development through social service," the statement said.

Khambatta is known for creating the iconic home-grown beverage brand Rasna, which is sold at 1.8 million retail outlets in the country.

Also Read: Odisha: Three killed, seven injured as goods train derails; ex-gratia announced

Rasna is now the world's largest soft drink concentrate manufacturer.

Rasna is now sold across 60 countries around the world and has always been a market leader in a beverage segment dominated by multinational corporations (MNCs).

He created affordable soft drink packs of Rasna in the 1970s as an alternative to soft drink products sold at high costs.

A pack of Rasna of Rs 5 can be converted into 32 glasses of soft drinks, costing a mere 15 paise per glass.

Rasna still enjoys a high recall and the brand's "I love you Rasna" campaign is still fresh in the minds of people who grew up in the 80s and 90s.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india news national news ahmedabad India news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK