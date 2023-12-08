Breaking News
RBI retains repo rate at 6.5 per cent for fifth time in a row

Updated on: 08 December,2023 12:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutive rate hikes, aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent for the fifth time in a row as it maintains a tight vigil on inflation.


The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consecutive rate hikes, aggregating to 250 basis points since May 2022.


Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.


He said the MPC will remain "actively disinflationary".

According to him, the growth projection has been raised to 7 per cent for the current financial year from 6.5 per cent earlier.

The central bank projected the Consumer Price-based Inflation (CPI) based retail inflation at 5.4 per cent for the current fiscal.

The MPC meeting took place against the backdrop of inflation declining to 4.87 per cent in October. The November print of inflation is expected to be released next week.

The government has mandated the RBI to keep CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

reserve bank of india india India news national news news

