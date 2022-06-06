Breaking News
Rebuked by husband over phone call from unknown person, Nagpur woman ends life

Updated on: 06 June,2022 09:10 AM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

The woman consumed poison in her Kumbhartoli home on Saturday evening and died in a hospital on Sunday morning

Representational images


A woman allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur after she attended a phone call of an unknown person and her husband reportedly accused her of talking to a man, a police official said on Sunday.

The woman consumed poison in her Kumbhartoli home on Saturday evening and died in a hospital on Sunday morning, the official added.




An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway, the Nandanvan police station official said. 


