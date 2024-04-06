References to Babri, Gujarat riots, Hindutva dropped

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 April,2024 06:05 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Chapter 8 on Secularism in class 11 textbook earlier said, “More than 1,000 persons, mostly Muslims, were massacred during the post Godhra riots in Gujarat in 2002”

The demolition of the Babri Masjid. File pic/X

Dropping references to the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, the killing of Muslims in Gujarat riots and Hindutva, and tweaking the reference to Manipur’s merger with India are among the latest set of revisions made public by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in its 
textbooks.


While NCERT did not comment on the topics being dropped, officials said the tweaks are part of the routine updation and are not linked to the development of new books as per the New Curriculum Framework (NCF). The changes have been made in Political Science textbooks of classes 11 and 12, besides others. According to a document detailing the changes prepared by the curriculum drafting committee of the NCERT, the references to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement have been tweaked “as per latest development in politics”.


Chapter 8 on Secularism in class 11 textbook earlier said, “More than 1,000 persons, mostly Muslims, were massacred during the post-Godhra riots in Gujarat in 2002.”


