Registration counters at Katra railway station for Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Tuesday

Vaishno Devi temple. File pic

With the Navratri festival approaching, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) will start registration counters at the railway station in Katra for the ease of pilgrims in the wake of the expected influx to the cave shrine during the period.

The board reviewed various arrangements in the run-up to the Navratras beginning from October 3 and called for enhanced focus on heightened security and operational readiness ahead of the 9-day festival.

"This year, we have taken additional initiatives. We are launching registration counters at Katra railway station, which will start functioning from tomorrow," Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anshul Garg told reporters.

He said that eight dedicated counters have been set up at the station, which will start registration of devotees from 5 am.

"With this, the number of registration counters has gone up to 47 from 39. The devotees can register themselves at 47 places. All facilities have been put in places at registration counters", he said.

Highlighting specific measures, Garg said new RFID cards have been introduced for enhanced security and mandatory registration for all pilgrims. "New card will be introduced from tomorrow morning", he said.

Garg presided over a crucial meeting at Katra where extensive discussions were held on preparations in collaboration with security agencies and local authorities.

The meeting focused on enhancing security and operational readiness ahead of the Navratra festival from October 3 to 12.

Addressing concerns related to crowd management, fire safety, and disaster preparedness, the CEO underscored the necessity for synchronised efforts to manage the anticipated influx of pilgrims.

Recent directives from Manoj Sinha, Chairman of SMVDSB and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, reinforced the importance of meticulous planning and cooperation among all stakeholders.

The stringent frisking procedures and enhanced surveillance through drones and CCTV cameras will be implemented to ensure real-time monitoring of the pilgrimage route and shrine area, the CEO said.

"The deployment of additional security forces and quick response teams further fortifies the multi-tier security grid designed to safeguard devotees", he added.

"We are committed to providing a safe and comfortable experience for all pilgrims," Garg said and stressed the Board's focus on maintaining cleanliness, adequate water supply and improved lighting along the pilgrimage route.

Plans are also underway to address traffic congestion issues caused by unauthorised parking with a special enforcement drive, he said.

"With meticulous planning and collaborative efforts, SMVDSB aims to uphold the sanctity of the pilgrimage while ensuring the safety and well-being of every devotee during the upcoming Navratra festivities", he added.

The stage is set for a spiritually enriching and incident-free celebration at the revered Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine, he said.

