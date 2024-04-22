Release ‘white paper’ on freebies: Ex RBI governor

There has to be a thorough debate on how to impose restraints on political parties in this regard, the former chief of Reserve Bank of India said

Former RBI Governor D Subbarao. File pic/X

The Modi government should come out with a ‘White paper’ to generate consensus among political parties on the issue of giveaways or freebies, former RBI Governor D Subbarao has said.

There has to be a thorough debate on how to impose restraints on political parties in this regard, the former chief of Reserve Bank of India said. The public should be made more aware of the cost and benefits of these freebies and that it is the responsibility of the government to educate the population on this, he added.

“I think this is ultimately a political issue and there has to be political consensus on this. The leadership has to be taken by the central government and the Prime Minister . I believe they must float a white paper and try to generate a consensus on this.”

