Breaking News
Common Mumbaikars at the fore on Day 1 of Rs 2,000 note phase-out
Tata Blocks garden row: SV Road residents to hit the streets on Saturday
Patwardhan park parking row: Khar residents face an uphill battle for park
Mumbai: Care centres for people with HIV reduced by 60 per cent
Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Relief for Azam Khan Uttar Pradesh court acquits Samajwadi Party leader in 2019 hate speech case

Relief for Azam Khan: Uttar Pradesh court acquits Samajwadi Party leader in 2019 hate speech case

Updated on: 24 May,2023 02:57 PM IST  |  Rampur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A court in Uttar Pradesh has acquitted Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan in 2019 hate speech case

Relief for Azam Khan: Uttar Pradesh court acquits Samajwadi Party leader in 2019 hate speech case

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article
Relief for Azam Khan: Uttar Pradesh court acquits Samajwadi Party leader in 2019 hate speech case
x
00:00

A court in Uttar Pradesh has acquitted Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan in 2019 hate speech case. The court in Rampur overturned the verdict of a lower court which had found the Samajwadi leader guilty of hate speech last year. Azam Khan has a strong following in Rampur and other parts of western Uttar Pradesh.


Khan faces 87 cases, with charges ranging from corruption and theft to land grab, filed since the Bharatiya Janata Party took power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.


An MP-MLA magistrate court had on October 27, 2022 sentenced Khan, the then SP MLA from the Rampur Sadar seat, in the case. Following this, Khan was disqualified as an MLA.


A government counsel in the case said the special court accepted the appeal filed against Khan's sentence.

Khan's counsel Vinod Sharma said, "We have been acquitted in the hate speech case. We are happy that we have got justice."

Also read: Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray agrees to vote against ordinance in Rajya Sabha, says Arvind Kejriwal

"Our contention that we had been framed in the case has been upheld by the court, and the judgement is in our favour," Sharma added.

After Khan's membership to the assembly was disqualified, a by-election was held in the Rampur Sadar seat. BJP candidate Akash Saxena defeated the SP's Asim Raja, a close aide of Khan, in the polls. (With inputs from PTI)

Do you think you have become a part of the hustle culture?
Azam Khan samajwadi party news uttar pradesh india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK