Remarks against Prophet: Home Ministry asks state police heads to remain 'alert and prepared'

The statement was issued by the ministry after nationwide protests over the remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal against Prophet Muhammad

Protesters demanding strict action against Nupur Sharma in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Pic/AFP

After protests broke out across the country on Friday, the Home Ministry has asked the police chiefs of states and Union Territories to be prepared and alert as they will be on target.

The statement was issued by the ministry after nationwide protests over the remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal against Prophet Muhammad.

A senior MHA official said they sent alerts to all state and Union Territory police to remain vigilant as they can be targeted during the violence.

"We have asked the policemen deployed to maintain law and order situation to be in proper riot gear. There will be a deliberate attempt to disturb peace in the country. Police and, if required, the paramilitary will also need to be on alert mode to counter any untoward situation," the official said.

Several instructions have been issued to keep a watch on fringe elements posting inflammatory speeches, he said, adding state police has been asked to identify and take required action against the influencers posting live videos of violence and provocative speeches.

The MHA has asked all the states to take preventive actions, keep a check on borders and identified sensitive areas.

Several states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Punjab, Hyderabad and Gujarat, witnessed massive protests against the leaders' controversial remarks.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.