Remembering Rani Lakshmibai: Inspiring Quotes by Jhansi Ki Rani

Rani Lakshmibai, also known as the Rani of Jhansi, was a queen of the princely state of Jhansi in North India. She died on June 18, 1858, while fighting against the British in Gwalior. She was one of the brave freedom fighters of India and a fearless woman who fought courageously against the British. She lost her life in battle on June 18th, 1858.

Rani Lakshmibai was born on November 19, 1828, in Varanasi, and was named Manikarnika. At the age of 14, she married the Maharaja of Jhansi, Raja Gangadhar Rao. After her husband's death in 1853, she became the queen of Jhansi.

She is known for her bravery and courage during the Indian Rebellion of 1857. During her reign as queen, Rani Lakshmibai implemented several reforms to improve the lives of her subjects. She abolished the practice of sati (the burning of widows), and encouraged education for girls.

On her death anniversary, let us look at a few of the inspiring quotes by Rani Lakshmibai:

I would rather die a meaningful death than to live a meaningless life

I shall not surrender my Jhansi

The idea of freedom is not to be tolerated in any shape or form

It is not possible to achieve freedom without sacrifices and struggles

Let us all unite and work together for the betterment of our nation

A leader should be brave, courageous and never forget that truth is the only way to freedom

We fight for independence. In that cause, we do not fear death

The only way to succeed is through courage and hard work

It is better to die fighting for freedom than be a prisoner all the days of your life

The path of justice is the path of duty

Let us all die fighting bravely rather than live and submit to slavery