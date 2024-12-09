The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to begin repairs on the 'Ratna Bhandar' of Puri Jagannath temple from December 16, following a survey conducted by the National Geophysical Research Institute

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is set to begin repair work on the 'Ratna Bhandar', the treasury of the Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, from December 16, according to an official announcement.

ASI Superintendent D.B. Garnaik confirmed on Sunday that the repair work would commence once approval is granted by the Niti sub-committee of the temple management. The ASI is awaiting the final green light before proceeding with the scheduled work.

“The time slot has been confirmed, and we expect the work to begin by December 16,” Garnaik stated. The ASI had previously conducted a comprehensive survey of the Ratna Bhandar, employing Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and Global Positioning System (GPS) technology with assistance from the Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute. The findings of this survey were submitted to the ASI last month, providing a clear picture of the repairs needed.

The repairs will be carried out based on the findings of the survey and with the consent of the temple management. The matter is set to be discussed further during the upcoming 'Chhatisa Nijoga' meeting on December 10, a confederation of servitors of the Jagannath temple in Puri. Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain indicated that the meeting would address the progress and details of the proposed repairs.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan highlighted that the state government is aiming to complete the inventory of the jewellery and ornaments currently stored in two temporary treasuries inside the shrine by the end of January. He assured that the ASI would expedite the repair process. Once the repairs are completed, the valuables stored temporarily will be returned to the 'Ratna Bhandar,' and the inventory process will be resumed.

Notably, the 'Ratna Bhandar' was reopened in July this year after remaining closed for 46 years. This reopening was part of an initiative to carry out an inventory of the temple’s valuable assets and conduct essential repairs to its structure. According to PTI reports, the repair work and inventory processes are critical steps in preserving the sanctity and heritage of the historic temple.

(With inputs from ANI)