Republic Day Parade: Major Radhika Sen to lead mechanised forces on indigenous Nandighosh vehicle

Major Radhika Sen, who is part of the mechanised forces that will be marching on the Kartavya Path on the Republic Day Parade, highlighted the crucial role of women in the Armed forces. She said that she would be standing on Nandighosh which is a quick reaction force vehicle indigenously made by Bharat Forge.

Speaking to ANI, Major Radhika Sen said, "I am a part of the mechanised forces who are marching on the Kartavya path. I will be standing on Nandighosh which is a quick reaction force vehicle." "It is an endeavour by our own companies to put forward our step into defence manufacturing. This vehicle is a mine-protected armoured personnel carrier which can carry 8 personnel with a full load as well as a driver and a co-driver," she added.

"This vehicle is proving its worth in the CI/CT (counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism) operations, as well as in the hilly terrains. Now these vehicles are also being introduced in the United Nations missions where we are proving ourselves in the global forum in defence manufacturing," she further said. She recalled her childhood when she would get up in the morning to watch the parade on television. "This time I would be marching. It is a very happy and pleasant feeling. I am sure my parents would be proud of me," Major Sen added.

Major Radhika Sen, an Indian woman peacekeeper who served with the UN mission in Congo received the prestigious 'United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the Year' award for the year 2023. Captain Ritika Khareta would be leading the Corps of Signals contingent in the Republic Day parade.

"Corps of Signals is a combat support arm and we are responsible for army network, cyber warfare, and EW (electronic warfare). The contingent I lead consists of dedicated soldiers who are technically qualified. I would like to thank my contingent for marching on my word of command and believing that I can lead them," she said. On 26th January 2025, the Republic Day Parade will start in the morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

The President will arrive at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy and take the salute during a ceremonial march past, which will include units from the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC, and NSS. The parade will begin with a unique cultural performance, where 300 cultural artists will play musical instruments from different parts of the country. This will be followed by the march past the contingents of the Indian Armed Forces and the Indonesian contingent.

