Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category with an AQI of 332. Residents report health issues, low visibility, and frustration over the lack of action as smog blankets the city

File Pic

Listen to this article Residents continue to suffer as Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' x 00:00

The air quality in Delhi continues to remain in the 'very poor' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 332 early Friday morning, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

ADVERTISEMENT

Key locations across the national capital reported alarming AQI levels, reflecting the deteriorating air conditions. Anand Vihar registered an AQI of 393, Ashok Vihar 356, IGI Airport Road 322, and Jahangirpuri 381 at 7 a.m., according to CPCB data.

The sustained poor air quality has taken a toll on residents, many of whom are complaining about worsening health issues such as breathing difficulties, eye irritation, and skin problems. Speaking to ANI, one resident lamented, "It has been many days since this problem has persisted. Over the past few days, the situation has worsened. Labour workers are particularly affected, and the government has failed to take decisive steps. We are desperate to find relief from this pollution."

Another resident expressed frustration over the low visibility caused by the smog, stating, "Our eyes are burning, and breathing is becoming harder each day. Visibility is extremely poor, and living in the city is becoming increasingly difficult."

Visual evidence from areas like Kalindi Kunj, India Gate, Akshardham Temple, and ITO Road depicted a thick blanket of smog enveloping these locations, further emphasising the dire state of air quality in the city.

According to ANI reports, Delhi's AQI has remained in the 'very poor' category for several days, with no significant improvement. The situation has sparked criticism from residents over the lack of effective measures to tackle pollution.

Meanwhile, similar issues have been reported in other cities, with Agra also experiencing foggy conditions. The AQI at the Taj Mahal stood at 128, categorised as 'moderate.' Visitors expressed disappointment as the iconic monument was barely visible through the dense fog. Anu, a photographer from Kerala, commented, "I came here to see the Taj Mahal, but the visibility is terrible. December has not even started, and the situation is already this bad."

To provide context, an AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 is 'satisfactory,' 101-200 is 'moderate,' 201-300 is 'poor,' 301-400 is 'very poor,' and 401-500 is classified as 'severe.'

As per ANI reports, Delhi residents are urging authorities to take stronger measures to address the pollution crisis, as the worsening air quality is significantly impacting daily life and public health. With winter approaching, experts fear the situation may further deteriorate unless immediate action is taken.

(With inputs from ANI)