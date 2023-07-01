Resignation ‘drama’ in Manipur after more die

CM says he’s not quitting after huge protest stops him on way to Raj Bhavan

Congress’s Rahul Gandhi meets with violence-hit people at a relief camp in Imphal, on Friday. Pic/PTI

Manipur Chief Minister Biren N Singh on Friday clarified that he was not resigning from the post and put an end to a day-long drama. Before his clarification, thousands of demonstrators blocked his convoy from proceeding towards Raj Bhavan. The CM eventually told them that he was not resigning.

The mob then slowly dispersed from his residence.

Sources said there were rumours in Imphal since morning that Singh was contemplating resignation after renewed violence on Thursday claimed three more lives. The toll in exchange of fire between security forces and suspected rioters in Kangpokpi district a rose to three on Friday, with one more person succumbing to injuries in hospital, officials said.

The torn up resignation letter of Biren N Singh

Unconfirmed reports said that the CM had typed out a resignation letter but was persuaded by his supporters to tear it up. Some of the women agitators alleged they had seen the torn letter and social media also posted copies of it. The CM’s office did not respond to queries on the issue.

“Manipur is burning for the last 60 days. Stop this drama and Fax your resignation to Governor, there is no need for you to physically hand over the resignation letter,” said Saral Patel of the Congress party.

Shelters need more food, medicines: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appealed to all sections of society for peace in Manipur “as violence is no solution”, after meeting Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal on Friday. Following his visit to various relief camps in Imphal, Churachandpur and Moirang, he said, “One of the things I would say to the government is that the basic amenities at the camps need to be improved. Food needs to be improved. Medicines need to be supplied. Such complaints have come from the camps.” Congress officials said that the governor assured that steps are being taken to restore peace in the ethnic strife-hit state.

