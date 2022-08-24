Restrain Ramdev: SC tells Centre

The bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, to take instructions on misleading ads by Patanjali. It asked Mehta, how can Ramdev and Patanjali allege through advertisements in the media that allopathic doctors are killers? The bench said, “It is better the Centre restrains him”

Baba Ramdev

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up Baba Ramdev in connection with advertisements attempting to discredit allopathy and its practicing doctors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and asked the Centre to restrain him.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said, “Why is Baba Ramdev accusing allopathy doctors? He popularised Yoga. That is good. But he should not criticise other systems.” When informed about Ramdev’s advertisement in the media against allopathy, the CJI asked, “what is the guarantee that Ayurveda will cure all diseases”. He did not mince any words in criticising Ramdev for deriding other medicine systems, saying he is accusing doctors, as if they were “killers”.

The bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, to take instructions on misleading ads by Patanjali. It asked Mehta, how can Ramdev and Patanjali allege through advertisements in the media that allopathic doctors are killers? The bench said, “It is better the Centre restrains him.”

SC may hear plea against release of 11 Bilkis Bano rapists

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana on Tuesday agreed to consider listing a plea challenging the grant of remission by the Gujarat government to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case. “We are only challenging the remission and not the Supreme Court order.... We are challenging the principles on the basis of which remission was granted,” senior advocate Kapil Sibal said.

