After all, at the height of the prime minister’s popularity in 2015 and 2020, AAP had won decisively in Delhi

A vacant chair at the Delhi AAP office on Saturday. PIC/PTI

Listen to this article Results are a referendum on Kejriwal: Congress x 00:00

Results of the Delhi Assembly elections are not a vindication of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies but a referendum on Arvind Kejriwal and AAP, the Congress said on Saturday as it vowed to bounce back from another whitewash. The Congress also asserted that it would form a government in the national capital in 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bharatiya Janata Party has returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, sweeping away the AAP from the national capital in another big win to extend its saffron footprint in the country. The Congress has drawn a blank in the polls once again after 2015 and 2020. Congress General Secretary and communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said the Assembly election results reflected nothing more than a referendum on Kejriwal and AAP.

“After all, at the height of the prime minister’s popularity in 2015 and 2020, AAP had won decisively in Delhi. This shows that, rather than being vindication of the policies of the prime minister, this vote is a rejection of Arvind Kejriwal’s politics of deceit, deception, and vastly exaggerated claims of achievement,” he said in a post on X.

The Congress took the lead in highlighting the various scams that occurred under Kejriwal and the voters pronounced their judgement on his 12 years of “misrule”, he added. “The Congress was expecting to do better. It has, however, increased its vote share. The campaign of the Congress was vigorous. It may not be in the assembly but it is definitely a presence in Delhi, a presence that will be expanded electorally with the sustained efforts of lakhs of Congress workers,” Ramesh said.

“There will be a Congress government once again in Delhi in 2030,” he asserted. Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the meltdown of a section of so called liberals is completely bizarre.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever