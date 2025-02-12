Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Retail inflation slows to 431 per cent in January

Retail inflation slows to 4.31 per cent in January

Updated on: 13 February,2025 08:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 5.22 per cent in December, and 5.1 per cent in January 2024

Retail inflation slows to 4.31 per cent in January

Retail inflation slowed to 4.31 per cent in January, 2025, mainly due to lower food prices, according to official data released on Wednesday.


The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 5.22 per cent in December, and 5.1 per cent in January 2024.


The inflation in the food basket was 6.02 per cent, lower than 8.39 per cent in December and 8.3 per cent in the year-ago month.


The RBI has been asked to ensure retail inflation remains at four per cent with a margin of two per cent on either side.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

inflation Retail india India news national news

