Recently, Rizwan Kadri—one of the 29 members of the society tasked with running the PMML—recently wrote to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, seeking his help in restoring the papers to the museum’s custody

Congress MP Sonia Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Return Nehru’s letters: BJP tells Sonia x 00:00

The BJP on Monday asked Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to return the correspondences of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru with a host of personalities to the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library, saying the historical documents were not anyone’s personal property.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra cited reports of the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library’s (PMML) deliberations on the issue to note that Nehru’s correspondences with Edwina Mountbatten, wife of the last British viceroy to India, and eminent leaders Jayaprakash Narayan and Jagjivan Ram lay with the erstwhile Nehru Museum and Library Society, which returned them to Gandhi in 2008.

Recently, Rizwan Kadri—one of the 29 members of the society tasked with running the PMML—recently wrote to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, seeking his help in restoring the papers to the museum’s custody.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever