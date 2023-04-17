Breaking News
Revelations on Pulwama attack: Maharashtra Congress to protest today

Updated on: 17 April,2023 08:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai/Jammu and Kashmir
Agencies |

Top

In an interview, Malik, who was the governor of J&K during the Pulwama attack, alleged that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had asked for an aircraft ahead of the incident, but the Union Home Ministry denied the request. He alleged that Modi instructed him to remain silent on the issue

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole. File Pic


The Maharashtra Congress on Sunday said it will hold state-wide protests on Monday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on the revelations made by former governor Satya Pal Malik. 


In an interview, Malik, who was the governor of J&K during the Pulwama attack, alleged that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had asked for an aircraft ahead of the incident, but the Union Home Ministry denied the request. He alleged that Modi instructed him to remain silent on the issue. 



Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said, “Why was Malik asked to keep quiet about the matter? Why did the PM, home minister hide the truth from the people? What is the government suppressing about such a big incident that shocked the nation?” Patole demanded to know the origins of the 300 kg RDX that was used in that blast and asked why the government deliberately ignored intelligence warnings.

“All attempts by the BJP to divert nation’s attention from Malik’s statement will not work,” Patole declared.

