The University Grants Commission (UGC) is set to release revised guidelines for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for 2025 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar announces major reforms, inviting feedback from students, parents, and institutions

X/ File Pic

Listen to this article Revised CUET guidelines for 2025 undergraduate and postgraduate programs to be released soon, says UGC chairman x 00:00

The University Grants Commission (UGC) is set to release a draft proposal detailing revised guidelines for conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate (CUET-UG) and postgraduate (CUET-PG) programmes in 2025. These new guidelines aim to refine the examination process, with the UGC inviting feedback and suggestions from students, parents, teachers, and educational institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the UGC, an expert committee was formed to review the structure, number of papers, test duration, syllabus alignment, and operational logistics of the CUET for 2025. After considering the committee’s recommendations in a meeting held on November 13 this year, the UGC plans to implement significant changes in the examination format to improve its efficacy and efficiency.

The CUET, first introduced in 2022, was designed to standardise the admissions process across institutions, offering an equal opportunity to students from various educational backgrounds. With its focus on technology, the test ensures a level playing field for all candidates. The system has been particularly advantageous for students from different socio-economic backgrounds, making university admissions more transparent and equitable.

In 2023, 283 universities adopted CUET, with over 13 lakh candidates registering for the exam. By encouraging universities to adopt this national-level entrance test, the CUET has streamlined the admissions process, reducing reliance on varying cut-off marks and making the system more transparent and technology-driven.

The UGC has recognised the importance of continually improving the examination process to create a better, more efficient experience for students. As per ANI reports, the Commission has already introduced draft regulations on December 5, inviting public feedback. Some of the major reforms include biannual admissions, the provision for multiple entry and exit points, eligibility for admission to any UG or PG discipline, and the requirement for students to earn a minimum of 50 per cent of total credits in their major discipline to qualify for an undergraduate degree.

The UGC has requested feedback on the draft regulations by December 23, 2024. In addition, the Commission has also announced plans to introduce guidelines on the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL). This initiative, approved in a recent UGC meeting, aims to assist India's large informal workforce by offering formal recognition for skills acquired through non-formal or experiential learning.

The Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) initiative aligns with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which advocates for a holistic and equitable education system. RPL will enable individuals to gain formal qualifications and improve employability, helping bridge the gap between informal learning and formal education. The UGC's guidelines on RPL emphasise quality assurance, governance, and collaboration between policymakers, educational institutions, and employers to ensure fairness and inclusivity in the process.

As per ANI, the UGC is committed to supporting economic growth and social inclusion by enhancing career prospects through these initiatives.

(With inputs from ANI)