Advocate Grover also informed the court about a YouTube movie, scheduled for release on Tuesday, which claims to be based on the incident.

Supreme Court/ File pic

Listen to this article RG Kar victim's kin places trust in SC for justice amid circulation of photos on social media x 00:00

Following the Supreme Court's cognisance of the photos of the RG Kar rape and murder victim circulating on social media, the victim's father expressed his confidence in the top court to deliver justice.

"The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the case and directed the state government to take action regarding my daughter's pictures, which continue to spread on social media. We trust the Supreme Court and the CBI, and we hope that justice will be served," the victim's father told reporters.

During a hearing on Monday, Advocate Vrinda Grover, representing the victim's parents, informed the Supreme Court that numerous social media posts revealing the victim's name and photos were still available, describing the situation as deeply alarming.

Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy, representing another party connected to the case, informed the court that reels featuring artificial intelligence and Hindi songs were being created in relation to the case. Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani also raised concerns about a senior police officer who had revealed the victim's identity.

In response, the Supreme Court reiterated its previous directive for all social media platforms to remove any posts disclosing the victim's name and identity.

The Supreme Court clarified that its earlier order applies not only to Wikipedia but to all social media platforms, ensuring the protection of the victim's identity.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology would appoint a nodal official to monitor such posts, and any unauthorised publications would be removed promptly, with appropriate action taken.

Meanwhile, the court reviewed the status report submitted by the CBI and acknowledged that significant leads had emerged from the investigation. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will continue its probe, focusing on both the rape incident and financial irregularities within RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The court also noted that the CBI report highlighted how the victim's injuries were exacerbated by her braces and glasses.

Senior Advocate Indira Jaisingh emphasised that the RG Kar incident was not merely a rape and murder case, revealing that four individuals were present at the crime scene, some of whom are elected council members.

Advocate Karuna Nundy further stated that many individuals involved in the CBI investigation of financial irregularities held positions of power, contributing to a culture of intimidation.

Nundy urged the court to temporarily suspend these individuals from their roles until the investigation was complete.

The Supreme Court instructed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to provide an update at the next hearing on whether individuals under investigation for financial irregularities were still employed at RG Kar Hospital.

Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the West Bengal government, assured the court that if the CBI provided information on such individuals, the state government would take appropriate action in line with the law, service rules, and regulations.

After extensive deliberation, the Supreme Court adjourned the case for further hearing after the Dussehra vacation.

The top court has taken suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

