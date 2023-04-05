Breaking News
Current Covid-19 cases may be far more than official figures
South Mumbai sees 85 per cent jump in e-cars in a year
Mumbai: Trapped and caught racing on WEH, 82 face gambling charge
Mumbai: Free 35th Road of potholes once and for all, say Khar locals
Mumbai: State government pours money into project that includes AC locals
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Right to residence in matrimonial home includes right to safe healthy living Delhi HC

Right to residence in matrimonial home includes right to safe, healthy living: Delhi HC

Updated on: 05 April,2023 05:37 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The court's observation came while dealing with a plea by a woman against a lower court order refusing to give her any relief against her allegations of harassment by her husband and mother-in-law

Right to residence in matrimonial home includes right to safe, healthy living: Delhi HC

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Right to residence in a matrimonial home under the law against domestic violence subsumes the right to safe and healthy living, the Delhi High Court has said.


The court's observation came while dealing with a plea by a woman against a lower court order refusing to give her any relief against her allegations of harassment by her husband and mother-in-law.



The woman claimed that her husband and mother-in-law had been feeding 10 street dogs in the shared household with the intention to cause her harassment and mental torture.


Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice on the petition by the woman and said, "it goes without saying that the right to residence in a matrimonial home, under the provisions of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, also would subsume within itself, the definition of 'right to safe and healthy living' too. Hence, requiring interference by this court."

Also Read: New evidence against Manish Sisodia in excise scam case: ED claims in court

The judge, in an order passed last month, observed that the lower court ought to have prima facie considered balancing equities between the parties.

The counsel for the petitioner said the relationship between petitioner on one hand and her husband and mother-in-law on the other was acrimonious.

Earlier before the lower court, she had argued that the feeding of street dogs in a shared household violated her fundamental rights, which included right to life and right to health, as it may cause diseases and nuisance.

The counsel also produced photographs showing various dogs being kept by the respondents in the house, and argued such an act of harassment could not be termed as trivial issue.

The high court directed the husband and the mother-in-law to file their reply to the woman's plea within four weeks and listed the case for further hearing in May.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
india India news national news new delhi delhi high court

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK