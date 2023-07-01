Robust security measures put in place for safe conduct of Amarnath Yatra: Army

The Indian Army has established a robust and dynamic security grid to ensure the safety and security of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage. This comprehensive security arrangement includes the deployment of snipers, anti-drone systems, bomb disposal squads, and dog squads

The Indian Army has established a robust and dynamic security grid to ensure the safety and security of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage. This comprehensive security arrangement includes the deployment of snipers, anti-drone systems, bomb disposal squads, and dog squads, according to an army spokesperson.

Brigadier Atul Rajput, the commander of the army's 3 Sector Rashtriya Rifles, stated that the army has a long-standing commitment to safeguarding the pilgrimage. This year, in collaboration with other stakeholders, the army has implemented an extensive security plan for the Amarnath Yatra.

The security measures include mountain domination, thorough sanitization of the yatra route, and continuous monitoring using state-of-the-art night vision devices. Special Forces personnel are stationed at strategic locations along the yatra route, with snipers, anti-drone systems, bomb disposal units, and dog squads deployed to enhance security.

To accommodate the pilgrims, additional tentage facilities have been provided at various yatri camps, and helipads have been set up at multiple locations for medical emergencies and other airlift requirements.

The army has adopted a whole-of-the-nation approach, cooperating closely with civil agencies and sharing its expertise in mountain rescue. Joint exercises and mock drills have been conducted to ensure seamless and effective rescue operations, if needed.

Learning from the experiences of the cloudburst incident during last year's yatra, rescue teams and earth-movers have been stationed at the Holy Cave and other critical points along the route to swiftly respond to any emergencies. The army is equipped with modern tools and equipment to handle contingencies efficiently.

Brigadier Rajput reassured pilgrims, stating that the Indian Army is committed to their security, safety, and well-being throughout the duration of the yatra. The army's presence will persist until the safe return of every pilgrim from their sacred visit to Shri Amarnath. (PTI)