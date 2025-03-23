Breaking News
Mumbai: 17 stations to get mega decks above platforms
Mumbai: Mulund East residents lose sleep over rumble strips near MHADA signal
Mumbai: Top city stock trader under scanner after 88 kg gold haul
Explore if BMC’s road work warrants EOW probe: Maharashtra Speaker
Mumbai: Thieves extort Rs 11.5 lakh from jeweller posing as IB officers
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Row over discovery of cash Chief Justice of Delhi HC submits report to CJI

Row over discovery of cash: Chief Justice of Delhi HC submits report to CJI

Updated on: 23 March,2025 07:44 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

The apex court collegium will examine the report and may initiate further action.

Row over discovery of cash: Chief Justice of Delhi HC submits report to CJI

Justice Yashwant Varma

Listen to this article
Row over discovery of cash: Chief Justice of Delhi HC submits report to CJI
x
00:00

Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya is stated to have submitted a report to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna in connection with the alleged discovery of cash from Justice Yashwant Varma's official residence.


Justice Upadhyaya had commenced the in-house inquiry procedure collecting evidence and information in the incident and submitted his report on Friday. The apex court collegium will examine the report and may initiate further action.


The purported discovery of a huge stash of cash happened following a fire at Justice Varma's Lutyens’ Delhi residence on March 14, prompting the Delhi fire department personnel to rush to the spot and douse it.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi high court India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK