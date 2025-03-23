The apex court collegium will examine the report and may initiate further action.

Justice Yashwant Varma

Listen to this article Row over discovery of cash: Chief Justice of Delhi HC submits report to CJI x 00:00

Delhi High Court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya is stated to have submitted a report to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna in connection with the alleged discovery of cash from Justice Yashwant Varma's official residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Upadhyaya had commenced the in-house inquiry procedure collecting evidence and information in the incident and submitted his report on Friday. The apex court collegium will examine the report and may initiate further action.

The purported discovery of a huge stash of cash happened following a fire at Justice Varma's Lutyens’ Delhi residence on March 14, prompting the Delhi fire department personnel to rush to the spot and douse it.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever