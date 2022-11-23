×
Breaking News
'He threatens to kill me': Shraddha Walkar's complaint against Aftab Poonawala in 2020
Mumbai: BMC’s Covid expenses under the scanner
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Madhya Pradesh
Mumbai: One arrested for cheating actor Annu Kapoor in online fraud
'Multiple fatalities' in mass shooting at Virginia Walmart store, gunman dead

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Row over Rahul Gandhis remarks on Savarkar Chapter closed now says Jairam Ramesh

Row over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar: Chapter closed now, says Jairam Ramesh

Updated on: 23 November,2022 04:57 PM IST  |  Burhanpur
PTI |

Top

During the Maharashtra leg of the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi alleged that Savarkar had helped the British and wrote a mercy petition out of fear. He had also called Savarkar a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)

Row over Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Savarkar: Chapter closed now, says Jairam Ramesh

File Photo


Days after a controversy erupted over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks on freedom fighter V D Savarkar, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that chapter is closed.


During the Maharashtra leg of the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi alleged that Savarkar had helped the British and wrote a mercy petition out of fear. He had also called Savarkar a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).



Gandhi's remarks were criticised by the BJP and other political organisations.


Also Read: Mehrauli killing: Accused Poonawala likely to undergo narco analysis on Thursday

On Wednesday, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Savarkar's chapter is closed. However, I would like to reiterate that the day people from the BJP and RSS stop lying about our leaders, we will stop speaking the truth about their leaders."

He was addressing a press conference during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district.

The foot march entered Bodarli village in Burhanpur from neighbouring Maharashtra on Wednesday morning.

Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi on an average walked 21 kilometres every day along with other participants during the Bharat Jodo Yatra which has so far passed through six states.

"There were occasions in Maharashtra when Gandhi walked up to 24 km in a day during the yatra," he said.

Ramesh also said forest areas were being crossed by bus during foot march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Is it sweater season in Mumbai already?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india national news rahul gandhi congress

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK