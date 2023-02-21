Breaking News
Mumbai: Sonu Nigam, team attacked in Chembur during concert, Cops file FIR
Mumbai: SIT makes first arrest in MBBS admission scam
Maharashtra: Young and old, e-ricks a hit among all in Matheran
Mumbai: Conservation panel gives go-ahead for Bhikha Behram Well repairs
Mumbai: No TV dramas for three more days, at least

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > RPIA will work for social and economic equality in Nagaland Union Mos Ramdas Athawale

RPI(A) will work for social and economic equality in Nagaland: Union Mos Ramdas Athawale

Updated on: 21 February,2023 09:48 AM IST  |  Kohima
PTI |

Top

Launching the election campaign for the Republican Party of India (Athawale) at newly created district ¿ Tseminyu in Nagaland, Athawale, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said his party stands firm for the welfare of the downtrodden and minority community and also the farming community

RPI(A) will work for social and economic equality in Nagaland: Union Mos Ramdas Athawale

File Photo


Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said his party the Republican Party of India (Athawale) would work for the social and economic equality of all communities in Nagaland.


Launching the election campaign for the Republican Party of India (Athawale) at newly created district ¿ Tseminyu in Nagaland, Athawale, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said his party stands firm for the welfare of the downtrodden and minority community and also the farming community.



"We have set up eight candidates for the February 27 Nagaland Assembly elections with the object of bringing more development to the state as envisioned by the founder of the Party Babasaheb Ambedkar, writer of Indian Constitution," he said.


Athawale said the RPI(A) is an ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, and the party candidates after winning elections in Nagaland would work with the BJP-NDPP in the state as well.

Also Read: Caught in border dispute between Assam and Nagaland, a village in need of electricity

He said the RPI(A) candidate for Tseminyu assembly constituency, Loguseng Semp would be the architect of the constituency for development and progress.

"Once elected with a heavy majority, I will talk with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Union Minister Amit Shah for him to become a state cabinet minister," he said.

The RPI(A) chief was all praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his government has taken many good decisions including distribution of gas cylinders and building houses for the downtrodden in the rural areas.

Athawale asserted that Modi will continue to be the Prime Minister after the 2024 elections as the entire nation supports the BJP and RPI(A), including the Northeast and Nagaland.

The sugarcane symbol of RPI(A) is very important as it is for the welfare of the farmers, he said.

"Support RPI as we are working for all and also supporting reservation for general category and also the welfare Christian community," said Athawale wooing the electorate of the Christian majority state.

RPI(A) Nagaland president Mughato Ayemi asserted that RPI(A) is a Mumbai-based secular party and works for the upliftment of minority communities.
Athawale was accompanied by RPI(A) northeast observer Vinod Nikalje during the campaign.

RPI(A) is contesting elections in Nagaland for the first time and has fielded candidates in eight seats - Ghaspani-II, Aboi, Tamlu, Noksen, Longkhim-Chare, Tuensang Sadar-II, Pungro-Kiphire and Tseminyu. 

india nagaland India news national news ramdas athawale

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK