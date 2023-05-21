Breaking News
Mumbai: AC locals to be upgraded to Vande Metro trains
Mumbai Crime: Three-woman gang poses as maids to burgle homes
Not again! say Mumbai citizens after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes
Virar police launch search to find kidnapped cat
Mumbai: Mithi to be a nullah for another year
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Rs 2000 notes withdrwal Mayawati says study should be conducted before taking such decision

Rs 2000 notes withdrwal: Mayawati says study should be conducted before taking such decision

Updated on: 21 May,2023 11:32 AM IST  |  Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a tweet written in Hindi, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh highlighted the connection between currency, its value in the global market, and the country's reputation

Rs 2000 notes withdrwal: Mayawati says study should be conducted before taking such decision

Mayawati. File photo

Listen to this article
Rs 2000 notes withdrwal: Mayawati says study should be conducted before taking such decision
x
00:00

Mayawati, the chief of Bahujan Samaj Party, on Sunday expressed her opinion on the recent changes made to currency notes, emphasizing that such decisions should be made only after conducting a thorough study due to their direct impact on public interest. Her comments were made in response to the Reserve Bank of India's announcement regarding the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation. The central bank stated that existing notes can be either deposited in bank accounts or exchanged until September 30.


In a tweet written in Hindi, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh highlighted the connection between currency, its value in the global market, and the country's reputation. She emphasized that frequent changes in currency directly affect public interest, hence the necessity of conducting a comprehensive study on their effects and consequences. Mayawati urged the government to pay attention to this aspect.



Also read: UP mayoral polls: Mayawati accuses BJP of misusing govt machinery


The RBI clarified that Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes will continue to be recognized as legal tender in the country. To ensure operational convenience and avoid disruption of banking services, the RBI announced that starting from May 23, 2023, individuals can exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes for other denominations up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time, at any bank.

Furthermore, the RBI instructed banks to cease issuing Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes immediately. Additionally, individuals will have the facility to exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes up to the limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at the 19 Regional Offices (ROs) of the RBI, which have issue departments, starting from May 23.

(With inputs from PTI)

Do you practice ecotourism?
mayawati news india India news demonetisation bahujan samaj party

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK