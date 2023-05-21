Rs 2000 notes withdrwal: Mayawati says study should be conducted before taking such decision

In a tweet written in Hindi, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh highlighted the connection between currency, its value in the global market, and the country's reputation

Mayawati, the chief of Bahujan Samaj Party, on Sunday expressed her opinion on the recent changes made to currency notes, emphasizing that such decisions should be made only after conducting a thorough study due to their direct impact on public interest. Her comments were made in response to the Reserve Bank of India's announcement regarding the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation. The central bank stated that existing notes can be either deposited in bank accounts or exchanged until September 30.

In a tweet written in Hindi, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh highlighted the connection between currency, its value in the global market, and the country's reputation. She emphasized that frequent changes in currency directly affect public interest, hence the necessity of conducting a comprehensive study on their effects and consequences. Mayawati urged the government to pay attention to this aspect.

The RBI clarified that Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes will continue to be recognized as legal tender in the country. To ensure operational convenience and avoid disruption of banking services, the RBI announced that starting from May 23, 2023, individuals can exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes for other denominations up to a limit of Rs 20,000 at a time, at any bank.

Furthermore, the RBI instructed banks to cease issuing Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes immediately. Additionally, individuals will have the facility to exchange Rs 2,000 banknotes up to the limit of Rs 20,000 at a time at the 19 Regional Offices (ROs) of the RBI, which have issue departments, starting from May 23.

