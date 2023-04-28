BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that expenditure under various heads was kept below Rs 10 crore to bypass the lieutenant governor’s scrutiny. “This is clearly a matter of blatant corruption....”

Arvind Kejriwal

Listen to this article ‘Rs 45 cr on renovation of Delhi CM residence corruption’: BJP x 00:00

The Congress and the BJP on Thursday attacked the AAP over the alleged expenditure of Rs 45 crore on the renovation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence.

Congress leader Pawan Khera said, “You call yourself ‘aam aadmi (common man)’. During COVID-19, when people were suffering and there was shortage of oxygen what were you doing—spending Rs 45 crore on renovating your house, building a swimming pool, draping curtains worth crores, fitting tiles, is this Aam Aadmi’s government?”

Also Read: CM's house saw three incidents of roof collapse, BJP diverting attention from real issues: AAP

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that expenditure under various heads was kept below Rs 10 crore to bypass the lieutenant governor’s scrutiny. “This is clearly a matter of blatant corruption....”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever