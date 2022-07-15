Breaking News
Maharashtra local body elections put off till further notice
5 die as wall of under-construction godown collapses in Delhi's Alipur
Sri Lanka's Parliament to elect next president for the first time since 1978
Amravati murder: Custody of accused extended, NIA says case has international ramifications
Mumbai: Attacks on Shiv Sena workers won't be tolerated, says Uddhav Thackeray
Home > News > India News > Article > Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yasin Malik and 3 others as her abductors

Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yasin Malik and 3 others as her abductors

Updated on: 15 July,2022 06:14 PM IST  |  Jammu
PTI |

Top

Malik, chief of the banned JKLF who was recently sentenced to life imprisonment in a terror funding case, is an accused in the case

Rubaiya Sayeed identifies Yasin Malik and 3 others as her abductors

Yasin Malik. File Pic


Rubaiya Sayeed, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed's daughter, appeared before a special CBI court in a case related to her 1989 abduction and identified JKLF chief Yasin Malik and three others as her abductors, officials said.

This is the first time Rubaiya Sayeed has been asked to appear in the case. She had been freed after five terrorists were released in exchange. Rubaiya Sayeed, who stays in Tamil Nadu, is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI, which took over investigations into the case in early 1990.




Malik, chief of the banned JKLF who was recently sentenced to life imprisonment in a terror funding case, is an accused in the case.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

jammu and kashmir national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK