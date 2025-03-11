The MLAs demanded a probe into the facilitation of such a show during Ramzan. PDP MLA Mir Mohmmad Fayaz raised the demand, and NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq also raised the issue

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (L) speaks during the Budget session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Ruckus over fashion show in Gulmarg during Ramzan x 00:00

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed heated exchanges between opposition and treasury benches on Monday as members raised various issues, including the killing of civilians in Kathua and the Gulmarg fashion show controversy. As the House assembled for the day, members of the National Conference, People’s Democratic Party, and two Independents stood up and raised the issue of the fashion show, terming it “obscene” and alleging that it hurt sentiments.

The MLAs demanded a probe into the facilitation of such a show during Ramzan. PDP MLA Mir Mohmmad Fayaz raised the demand, and NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq also raised the issue.

The fashion show held in the winter tourist resort of Gulmarg during the fasting month of Ramzan has evoked widespread criticism, with Kashmir’s chief priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, saying that “obscenity” in the name of tourism promotion will not be tolerated. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

‘No role of government’

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the Gulmarg fashion show, emphasizing that it should not have been conducted, particularly during the month of Ramzan.

Speaking in the Assembly, Abdullah said, “A private party was organised, a fashion show was organized there. from what I saw, it should not have been organised at any time of the year, let alone the month of Ramzan.”

Abdullah clarified that the event was a private party and was organised without government permission.

Designers apologise

Designer duo Shivan & Narresh on Monday issued an apology saying they deeply regret any hurt caused by their presentation during the holy month of Ramzan.

Following criticism, the fashion designers posted a statement of apology on X. “We deeply regret any hurt caused by our recent presentation in Gulmarg during the holy month of Ramadan. Our sole intention was to celebrate creativity and the ski & apres-ski lifestyle, without any desire to offend anyone or any religious sentiments.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever