Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. Pic/X@mieknathshinde

Listen to this article Ruling alliance will win 45 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday claimed that the ruling alliance of the Shiv Sena led by him, Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win at least 45 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the next year's elections, reported news agency PTI.

He was speaking to reporters at the airport in Nagpur.

Asked about deputy CM Ajit Pawar's statement at an NCP conclave that his party will contest Lok Sabha elections from Baramati and certain other constituencies in Pune district (when seat-sharing talks between the three parties are yet to place), Eknath Shinde said Pawar too was saying that the three parties will contest the polls together, reported PTI.

"The Mahayuti (grand alliance) will contest Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections together and we will win more than 45 seats for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha elections," Shinde said, reported PTI.

Compensation will be given to the farmers who lost crops due to the unseasonal rains earlier this week once 'panchnamas' or spot inspection reports are ready, the CM said to another question, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, speaking elsewhere, Hingoli MP Hemant Patil, who belongs to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, said the 13 Sena MPs who support the chief minister (following a split in the Shiv Sena last year) will all get tickets again in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, reported PTI.

"Eknath Shinde has assured us about it," Patil told reporters, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on November 25 said there have been no talks regarding seat sharing among members of the state's ruling alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections, reported PTI.

Mahayuti comprises the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), reported PTI.

Speaking to reporters here, the deputy chief minister said the Mahayuti government is stable as all 200 MLAs are together, and the state is doing well under the leadership of Shinde, reported PTI.

"I suffered from dengue for 15 days. However, some people claimed that I had a political illness, it is nothing like that. Some even alleged that I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to complain. But, I am not the one to complain," Pawar said, reported PTI.

He further said that no talks had been held to discuss seat sharing for the upcoming (Lok Sabha and assembly) elections in Maharashtra, reported PTI.

"There are assembly elections underway in some states. Hence, no talks have been held so far about the elections in Maharashtra," he said, reported PTI.

Talking about water management in the state, Pawar said, "There is a drought-like situation. A meeting will soon be held with the chief minister, deputy chief ministers and collectors to address the issue, and plans will be made to tackle the situation."

(With inputs from PTI)