Russia was India’s 3rd largest coal supplier in July

Russia became India’s third-largest coal supplier in July, with imports rising by over a fifth compared with June to a record 2.06 million tonnes, data from Indian consultancy Coalmint showed.

Russia has historically been the sixth-largest supplier of coal to India, behind Indonesia, South Africa, Australia and the US, with Mozambique and Colombia alternatingly featuring in the top five.

India expects RBI’s recent approval to allow payments for commodities in the INR to provide a major fillip to bilateral trade with Russia. India’s imports from Russia have jumped nearly five times to over $15 billion ever since the latter’s invasion of Ukraine.

India, the world’s second-largest producer, importer and consumer of coal, has historically imported more coking coal—used mainly in steelmaking—from Russia, with Australia being the other key supplier.

Thermal coal imports from Russia jumped 70.3% in July, compared with June, to a record 1.29 million tonnes, while coking coal imports rose by over two-thirds to more than 2,80,000 tonnes, Coalmint data showed. Indonesia was the top supplier, while South Africa was marginally ahead of Russia, the data showed.

