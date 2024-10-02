The meeting with Blinken marks Jaishankar's first visit to the US capital since the formation of the third Narendra Modi government

Pic/X

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his US counterpart Antony Blinken in Washington DC on Tuesday, October 1, news agency PTI reported. The duo engaged in discussions focused on deepening bilateral cooperation and other pressing global issues. This meeting marks Jaishankar’s first visit to the US capital since the formation of the third Narendra Modi government.

In a post on social media platform X, Jaishankar expressed his "delight" over the discussions, which also covered the situation in West Asia, the recent developments in the Indian subcontinent, the Indo-Pacific region, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He noted that the talks followed up on the recent bilateral and Quad meetings that took place in Delaware, where Prime Minister Modi had met US President Joe Biden.

"The US and India are working together to tackle regional and global challenges," Blinken stated in a post, highlighting their cooperation on issues such as climate change and regional security. According to US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, Blinken and Jaishankar reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and collaborating on critical and emerging technologies.

Blinken also remarked on Prime Minister Modi's visit to Kyiv in August, reiterating the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. The discussions included plans to expand collaboration on clean energy initiatives to address the global climate crisis.

During his meeting with Jaishankar, Blinken noted the "unprecedented warmth" between the US and India, referring to the recent interactions between Biden and Modi. He emphasised the significance of the partnership between the two countries across various sectors, including strategic technologies, space, and semiconductors. "This reflects the value both countries attach to this relationship," he said, underscoring India's critical role in promoting global peace and security.

Jaishankar expressed gratitude for the productive meeting between Biden and Modi, acknowledging the significant progress made since their last discussions. He stated that there were numerous global issues to address, including recent events impacting both nations.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar continued his engagements by meeting National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, focusing on bilateral cooperation and insights into global politics. He also met with Phil Gordon, Assistant to the President and National Security Advisor to the Vice President, where they discussed advancements in US-India relations, including defence and technology cooperation, along with regional security matters in the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, and Europe.

(With PTI inputs)