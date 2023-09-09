Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde welcomed the former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha to the Shiv Sena

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde welcomed the former Rajasthan minister to the Shiv Sena Gudha left the ministerial position for the cause of people: CM Shinde CM Shinde said that Rajasthan needs improved law and order, safety of women

Sacked Rajasthan minister and BSP-turned-Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha has joined Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Saturday, reported the PTI.

Addressing a gathering in Rajendra Singh Gudha's assembly constituency, Udaipurwati, in Jhunjhunu district, CM Eknath Shinde welcomed the former Rajasthan minister to the Shiv Sena and said Rajendra Singh Gudha left the ministerial position for the cause of people, according to the PTI.

Rajendra Singh Gudha has come to Shiv Sena. I welcome him to Shiv Sena family, CM Shinde said.

CM Eknath Shinde said that Rajendra Singh Gudha spoke about the safety of women and law and order and he was removed for it. What wrong did he say?

Gudha, who was the minister of state for panchayati raj and rural development, was dismissed from the post in July after he cornered the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state assembly drawing parallels between sexual violence in strife-hit Manipur and crimes against women in Rajasthan, as per the PTI.

Following his termination, Gudha claimed he had a 'red diary' that contained details of alleged illegal transactions by CM Ashok Gehlot, the news agency reported on Saturday.

CM Shinde said that Rajasthan needs improved law and order, safety of women, job opportunities for youths and progress of farmers.

The Maharashtra chief minister said that Rajasthan requires industries and there is huge potential in sectors such as mining which can be used to create job opportunities for local youths so that they are not forced to migrate to other states in search of jobs.

Gudha gave up the ministerial post "for truth" and therefore he has joined Shiv Sena, Shinde said.

On the possibility of an alliance with the BJP in Rajasthan, Shinde said Shiv Sena will only engage with the "politics of development" for elections and added that decisions on it will be taken when polls are closer.

Rajendra Gudha contested the 2018 assembly elections on a BSP ticket and joined Congress along with five other BSP MLAs. BSP had won six seats in the last assembly elections and all the MLAs had joined the ruling party.

