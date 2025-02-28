Breaking News
'Sacred' lemon fetches Rs 13,000 in Tamil Nadu temple auction

Updated on: 28 February,2025 10:23 PM IST  |  Erode
PTI |

As part of the annual Maha Shivaratri festival, the Pazhamthinni Karuppa Eswaran temple in Vilakkethi village conducted a midnight public auction on Wednesday, a tradition followed for several years

A single lemon used in rituals at a temple in a village in this district, was auctioned for Rs 13,000, temple authorities said on Friday.


As part of the annual Maha Shivaratri festival, the Pazhamthinni Karuppa Eswaran temple in Vilakkethi village conducted a midnight public auction on Wednesday, a tradition followed for several years.


Devotees bid for sacred items placed on the idol of the main deity, including a lemon, a silver ring, and a silver coin.


Thangaraj, a resident, secured the lemon for Rs 13,000, while Chidambaram from Arachalur purchased the silver ring for Rs 43,100. Ravikumar and Banupriya jointly bid Rs 35,000 for the silver coin.

Temple officials stated that after the auction, the items were placed before the deity for special pujas.

Devotees believe that owning these blessed objects brings prosperity and good health to their families. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

